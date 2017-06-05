Sears Hometown Stores Refreshes Three Louisiana Locations into "America's Appliance Experts " Model
Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations June 16-17 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More OPELOUSAS, La., June 09, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance Experts®," the refresh of three Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Louisiana culminates with a grand reopening celebration June 16-17, 2017 at the locations in Cut Off, Many and Opelousas.
