Sears Hometown Stores Refreshes Three...

Sears Hometown Stores Refreshes Three Louisiana Locations into "America's Appliance Experts " Model

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: World News Report

Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations June 16-17 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More OPELOUSAS, La., June 09, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance Experts®," the refresh of three Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Louisiana culminates with a grand reopening celebration June 16-17, 2017 at the locations in Cut Off, Many and Opelousas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nick Bergeron 56 min Yepitsashley 6
The future of Church Point 2 hr Le Grand Socisse 14
News Ville Platte officer pleads to photographing women 8 hr kill bill 1
Need some information on Pb man, please! 14 hr Mr Truth 13
Mr Truth 14 hr Mr Truth 3
kim dugas 21 hr ashamed 6
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Thu Dathoegotaids 10
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC