Sears Hometown Stores Refreshes Three Louisiana Locations into "America's Appliance Experts " Model

Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations June 16-17 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More OPELOUSAS, La., June 09, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance Experts®," the refresh of three Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Louisiana culminates with a grand reopening celebration June 16-17, 2017 at the locations in Cut Off, Many and Opelousas.

