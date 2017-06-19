Sandbags available for Opelousas resi...

Sandbags available for Opelousas residents

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily World

Opelousas residents needing sandbags in anticipation of potential tropical weather this week can pack their own at the Yambilee building. Sandbags available for Opelousas residents Opelousas residents needing sandbags in anticipation of potential tropical weather this week can pack their own at the Yambilee building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ville Platte and Mamou Elementary join CODOFILa... 1 hr Rachel LeBouef 1
What's Up Doc? Sun thepoint 1
Poll Which business do you miss the most in Port Barre? (Dec '07) Jun 17 BillsSon 33
spiro in pb Jun 15 yknot 4
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Jun 13 Dat thang stank 11
kim dugas Jun 12 Lauren 9
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Jun 12 I dare you 33
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hurricane Local Statement for St Landry Parish was issued at June 20 at 7:26PM CDT

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC