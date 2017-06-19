KSAX-TV / Creative Commons Attributio...

KSAX-TV / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

Monday Jun 19

Due to the potential chance of heavy rains during the next several days, Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard would like to announce that sand bags are available at the following locations: If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at 364-8474. The two sites are "self-bagging," meaning the bags and sand are provided to Lafayette Parish residents free, at no charge, but residents will need to supply their own manpower and shovel.

