Our Views: An unneeded session finally sputters out
Rep. Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas, right, watches as Rep. Pat Smith, D-Baton Rouge, left, asks a question concerning school based health services in the House Appropriations Committee as it takes up the state budget during the special session Tuesday June 13, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. The regular session of the Legislature ended last week in chaos, with the Republican leadership blocking a last-minute vote on the budget bill, the one critical job the governor and lawmakers needed to settle on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Up Doc?
|Sun
|thepoint
|1
|Which business do you miss the most in Port Barre? (Dec '07)
|Sat
|BillsSon
|33
|spiro in pb
|Jun 15
|yknot
|4
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|Jun 13
|Dat thang stank
|11
|kim dugas
|Jun 12
|Lauren
|9
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|I dare you
|33
|The future of Church Point
|Jun 12
|WTF
|20
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC