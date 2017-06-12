Opelousas mayor to pay back thousands...

Opelousas mayor to pay back thousands in overtime

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

"Instead of keeping the city from moving forward, the money given to me for reimbursement purposes as advised by FEMA, DDRS, and the previous city attorney will be repaid," Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum, said. Tatum announced to the Opelousas City Council that he will repay nearly $13,000 in overtime payments he received following last August's flood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spiro in pb 8 hr yknot 2
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Tue Dat thang stank 11
kim dugas Mon Lauren 9
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Jun 12 I dare you 33
The future of Church Point Jun 12 WTF 20
News Ville Platte officer pleads to photographing women Jun 9 kill bill 1
Need some information on Pb man, please! Jun 8 Mr Truth 13
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,607 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC