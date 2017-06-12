Opelousas mayor to pay back thousands in overtime

"Instead of keeping the city from moving forward, the money given to me for reimbursement purposes as advised by FEMA, DDRS, and the previous city attorney will be repaid," Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum, said. Tatum announced to the Opelousas City Council that he will repay nearly $13,000 in overtime payments he received following last August's flood.

