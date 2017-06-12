Opelousas man cited for harassing people over a fishing hole
Agents were called to the site after calls were made to 911 about a dispute near Kite's Landing, which is 10 miles southwest of Negreet. Donald Johnson, 48, and his wife were fishing in the area when Bullara pulled up in his boat and demanded that they leave the area, agents allege.
