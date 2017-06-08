Meet the woman behind Back In Time caf
Meet the woman behind Back In Time Wanda Juneau lets us in on her memories and experiences as owner of Back In Time cafA©. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/2017/06/08/meet-woman-behind-back-time-cafe/377586001/ If you find yourself in the need for a lunch stop, Back In Time is a not-so-typical, cozy cafA© worth the visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nick Bergeron
|7 hr
|Tara
|7
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|I dare you
|33
|The future of Church Point
|9 hr
|WTF
|20
|kim dugas
|Sat
|ashamed
|8
|Ville Platte officer pleads to photographing women
|Jun 9
|kill bill
|1
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|Jun 8
|Mr Truth
|13
|Mr Truth
|Jun 8
|Mr Truth
|3
