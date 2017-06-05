Man charged with shooting wife after ...

Man charged with shooting wife after mistaking her for intruder, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need some information on Pb man, please! 2 hr YepItsMeButAnonym... 21
Employment wanted in opelousas 12 hr General helper 1
Barry Bordelon thoughts? 14 hr Average joe 5
Poll Does Ville Platte City Mayor deserve a $30,000 ... (Mar '16) 23 hr Home slice 5
News Former Ville Platte officer accused of forcing ... Jun 3 smurf 1
Need some information on Pb man, please! Jun 2 we all sinned 8
Mechelle Jun 1 Yoyo 4
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC