Lunch and learn: heart disease and ch...

Lunch and learn: heart disease and cholesterol

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Daily World

While most know that cholesterol is the main factor determining heart disease, many professionals are unaware of how high cholesterol can affect all aspects of life. Chamber members have chance to learn about cholesterol, heart disease While most know that cholesterol is the main factor determining heart disease, many professionals are unaware of how high cholesterol can affect all aspects of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spiro in pb 15 hr yknot 2
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Tue Dat thang stank 11
kim dugas Mon Lauren 9
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Jun 12 I dare you 33
The future of Church Point Jun 12 WTF 20
News Ville Platte officer pleads to photographing women Jun 9 kill bill 1
Need some information on Pb man, please! Jun 8 Mr Truth 13
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC