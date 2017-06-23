Judson Walsh bridge in danger of collapse The bridge at Judson Walsh and another on Philip Street in Opelousas have significant structural issues. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/06/23/judson-walsh-bridge-danger-collapse/424077001/ Buses loaded with St. Landry Parish school children and other heavy vehicle traffic might be looking for alternative routes this fall as they approach Judson Walsh Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.