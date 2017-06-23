Judson Walsh bridge in danger of coll...

Judson Walsh bridge in danger of collapse

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Daily World

Judson Walsh bridge in danger of collapse The bridge at Judson Walsh and another on Philip Street in Opelousas have significant structural issues. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/06/23/judson-walsh-bridge-danger-collapse/424077001/ Buses loaded with St. Landry Parish school children and other heavy vehicle traffic might be looking for alternative routes this fall as they approach Judson Walsh Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spiro in pb 20 hr yknot 8
Poll Which business do you miss the most in Port Barre? (Dec '07) Mon Social_Justice_Wa... 36
drainage problems (Jan '09) Sun Lah tee dah 16
The future of Church Point Jun 24 WTF 22
News Ville Platte and Mamou Elementary join CODOFILa... Jun 20 Rachel LeBouef 1
What's Up Doc? Jun 18 thepoint 1
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Jun 13 Dat thang stank 11
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,153 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC