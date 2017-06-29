Horse 'was deserving of a better fate'

Ceremony honors euthanized race horse Abused horse remembered in ceremony. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/06/29/ceremony-honors-euthanized-race-horse/437017001/ A memorial service for Dr. Drip, a race horse who was found emaciated by St. Landry animal control officers and eventually euthanized, in Opelousas Weds., June 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.