Horse 'was deserving of a better fate'

Horse 'was deserving of a better fate'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Daily World

Ceremony honors euthanized race horse Abused horse remembered in ceremony. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/06/29/ceremony-honors-euthanized-race-horse/437017001/ A memorial service for Dr. Drip, a race horse who was found emaciated by St. Landry animal control officers and eventually euthanized, in Opelousas Weds., June 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Cormier arrested for stealing cultivator 1 hr Farmer Jo 1
Library port barre (Apr '16) Mon Co worker 22
drainage problems (Jan '09) Jun 29 Lah tee dah 17
Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15) Jun 29 Lah tee dah 12
caroline sue martin Jun 27 marlygirl 1
Anthony Scott Ortego aka Squiggy Jun 27 Anonymous 1
spiro in pb Jun 26 yknot 8
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,742 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC