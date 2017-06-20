Homeownera s daughtera s ex-boyfriend arrested for home burglary
Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said that detectives began investigating the Opelousas home when the owner reported several items including guns, cash and even food missing from his home. Guidroz added that the homeowner believed that the person who stole from the home was his daughter's ex-boyfriend, Chance Carroll.
