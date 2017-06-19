Gun Drawn During Dispute Over Fishing...

Gun Drawn During Dispute Over Fishing Hole: Report

The Toledo Bend fishing dispute that escalated over a public fishing area led to charges for both men involved in the altercation. A dispute over a fishing spot on Toledo Bend Reservoir led to charges for two men, including one who pulled out a gun.

