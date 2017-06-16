From Iowa to Opelousas: A Father's Day story As Father's Day approaches I am thinking about my dad and how much he shaped my life. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/life/2017/06/16/iowa-opelousas-fathers-day-story/397163001/ The annual Father of the Year banquet is presented by the 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette and the Evangeline Area Boy Scouts As Father's Day approaches, I am thinking about my dad and how much he shaped my life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.