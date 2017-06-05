Fire destroys South City Park Civic Center in Opelousas / Courtesy: Da Don Duppy
According to Chief Charles Mason with the Opelousas Fire Department, the fire started at 5:58 a.m. this morning, hours after an event had ended.
