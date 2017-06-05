Fire destroys South City Park Civic Center in Opelousas, city plans to rebuild
The city of Opelousas is working to rebuild yet another one of its historic buildings after it was destroyed in a devastating fire early Sunday morning. Ash and rubble is all that is left of the South City Park Civic Center, the building has been a part of the community for about 50 years and city officials are sad to see it go.
