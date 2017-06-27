Family still searching for answers ab...

Family still searching for answers about missing woman, 1 year later

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Tonight, an Acadiana family is nearing the one year mark since their loved one, Erica Hunt--disappeared from Opelousas. Now 22-years-old, she was last seen on July 4th, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
caroline sue martin 2 hr marlygirl 1
Anthony Scott Ortego aka Squiggy 8 hr SMG_17 1
spiro in pb Mon yknot 8
Poll Which business do you miss the most in Port Barre? (Dec '07) Mon Social_Justice_Wa... 36
drainage problems (Jan '09) Sun Lah tee dah 16
The future of Church Point Jun 24 WTF 22
News Ville Platte and Mamou Elementary join CODOFILa... Jun 20 Rachel LeBouef 1
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,351 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC