Family still searching for answers about missing woman, 1 year later
Tonight, an Acadiana family is nearing the one year mark since their loved one, Erica Hunt--disappeared from Opelousas. Now 22-years-old, she was last seen on July 4th, 2016.
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|caroline sue martin
|2 hr
|marlygirl
|1
|Anthony Scott Ortego aka Squiggy
|8 hr
|SMG_17
|1
|spiro in pb
|Mon
|yknot
|8
|Which business do you miss the most in Port Barre? (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Social_Justice_Wa...
|36
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Lah tee dah
|16
|The future of Church Point
|Jun 24
|WTF
|22
|Ville Platte and Mamou Elementary join CODOFILa...
|Jun 20
|Rachel LeBouef
|1
