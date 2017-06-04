Early morning fire destroys South Par...

Early morning fire destroys South Park Civic Center in Opelousas

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

The fire was reported at 5:58 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 1500 block of Market Street and found the building engulfed in flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barry Bordelon thoughts? 19 min Home slice 3
Poll Does Ville Platte City Mayor deserve a $30,000 ... (Mar '16) 35 min Home slice 5
Need some information on Pb man, please! 22 hr YepItsMeButAnonym... 14
News Former Ville Platte officer accused of forcing ... Sat smurf 1
Need some information on Pb man, please! Jun 2 we all sinned 8
Mechelle Jun 1 Yoyo 4
The future of Church Point May 31 LamiBilat 11
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for St Landry Parish was issued at June 05 at 3:37PM CDT

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,386 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC