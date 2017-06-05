Congressman Clay Higgins posts about Holy War with radical Islam
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should a married women go out to a bar when her... (Jul '10)
|48 min
|lori
|33
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|1 hr
|YepItsMeButAnonym...
|10
|Nick Bergeron
|2 hr
|Tara
|5
|Mr Truth
|3 hr
|Lmao
|2
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|3 hr
|Mr Truth
|30
|Mr magic
|4 hr
|Grocerygetta
|1
|Does Ville Platte City Mayor deserve a $30,000 ... (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Michael D
|6
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC