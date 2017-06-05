Call 337-948-TIPS if you have informa...

Call 337-948-TIPS if you have information on this crime

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Jeana Thomas last known address is 422 Perry Lane Apt 202 Opelousas has been arrested more than 10 times on charges of stalking and harassing the victim and his family, according to police. The Cyber Crimes Unit has warrants on Thomas for 14 counts of cyber stalking, one count of telephone harassment, and one count of obscenity since her release in May 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need some information on Pb man, please! 31 min Mr Truth 13
Mr Truth 32 min Mr Truth 3
kim dugas 7 hr ashamed 6
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) 19 hr Dathoegotaids 10
Tanicia Fontenot....tf?!?! talk to me 22 hr Turntogodinsteado... 2
Should a married women go out to a bar when her... (Jul '10) 22 hr Lah tee dah 34
Nick Bergeron Wed Tara 5
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,099 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC