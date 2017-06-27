Bond set in cruelty case

Bond set in cruelty case

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily World

Bond set in cruelty case Horse was found in a ditch, malnourished with possible burn marks. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/06/27/bond-set-cruelty-case/433918001/ A state district judge set bond at $5,000 on Tuesday for Jermaine Dwayne Doucet Jr., an Opelousas man who was arrested on an animal cruelty charge in connection with the death of a former prized racehorse that was found malnourished in a field on June 20 by St. Landry Parish Animal Control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15) Tue Fck casey 11
caroline sue martin Jun 27 marlygirl 1
Anthony Scott Ortego aka Squiggy Jun 27 SMG_17 1
spiro in pb Jun 26 yknot 8
Poll Which business do you miss the most in Port Barre? (Dec '07) Jun 26 Social_Justice_Wa... 36
drainage problems (Jan '09) Jun 25 Lah tee dah 16
The future of Church Point Jun 24 WTF 22
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Wildfires
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC