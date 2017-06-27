Bond set in cruelty case Horse was found in a ditch, malnourished with possible burn marks. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/06/27/bond-set-cruelty-case/433918001/ A state district judge set bond at $5,000 on Tuesday for Jermaine Dwayne Doucet Jr., an Opelousas man who was arrested on an animal cruelty charge in connection with the death of a former prized racehorse that was found malnourished in a field on June 20 by St. Landry Parish Animal Control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.