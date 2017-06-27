Arrest made in death of champion racehorse
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office arrested an 18-year-old for the alleged abuse of a retired race horse. Dr. Drip was rescued last week from a field in Opelousas by the St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue.
