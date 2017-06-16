Annual Juneteenth Folklife Celebratio...

Annual Juneteenth Folklife Celebration this weekend in Opelousas

The Juneteenth Folklife Celebration happens Saturday, June 17th from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Farmer's Market across from La Vieux Village.

