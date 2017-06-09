A look back at the oldest restaurant ...

A look back at the oldest restaurant in town

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Daily World

A look back at the oldest restaurant in town We were talking history in one of our historic places. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/2017/06/09/look-back-oldest-restaurant-town/382489001/ Enjoying breakfast at the Palace CafA© in downtown Opelousas the other morning, I was pleased to be part of a conversation about the history of our town with a group of old friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) 23 hr Dat thang stank 11
kim dugas Mon Lauren 9
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Mon I dare you 33
The future of Church Point Mon WTF 20
News Ville Platte officer pleads to photographing women Jun 9 kill bill 1
Need some information on Pb man, please! Jun 8 Mr Truth 13
Tanicia Fontenot....tf?!?! talk to me Jun 7 Turntogodinsteado... 2
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC