A look back at the oldest restaurant in town We were talking history in one of our historic places. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/2017/06/09/look-back-oldest-restaurant-town/382489001/ Enjoying breakfast at the Palace CafA© in downtown Opelousas the other morning, I was pleased to be part of a conversation about the history of our town with a group of old friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.