80 years of community service and still going

He has been active in the community since moving here in 1966 when he and a friend formed the Boy Scouts Troop of District E. Always having an opinion to express or a want to promote change for the good of Opelousas. Over the years he also joined the Jr. Knights of Peter Claver, The Community Committee of Concerned Citizens of District E, Opelousas/Eunice Low Income Library Board, The T.H. Harris Advisory Board, and, although he is inching his way towards 80 years young, he is still steadfast and unwavering in his commitment to his community while he sits on the St Landry Parish Solid Waste Committee.

