2 Opelousas men accused of armed robbery

Monday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

On Friday at 1:00 p.m., a man wearing a mask robbed Hebert's Boudin and Cracklin in the Opelousas area at gun point. Surveillance video captured the robbery and the vehicle used in the robbery, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

