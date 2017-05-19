Zydeco Hall of Fame now an empty lot
Zydeco Hall of Fame now an empty lot Owner Dustin Miller will not rebuild, but remains hopeful Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/2017/05/19/zydeco-hall-fame-now-empty-lot/101887376/ Miller's Zydeco Hall of Fame in Lawtell, built in 1947 as Richard's Club, is gone, after a devastating fire in April. After a devastating fire, property in Lawtell that held Richard's Club and Miller's Zydeco Hall of Fame for 70 years is now an open field.
