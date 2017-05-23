Will downtown Opelousas finally get a makeover?
A bill making its way through the state legislature will provide the driving force and tools needed to begin significant revitalization of the heart of Opelousas.
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|19 hr
|No1spechul
|4
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|May 22
|YepItsMeButAnonym...
|6
|Opelousas Mayor responds to recent audit report...
|May 21
|coast027
|1
|The future of Church Point
|May 19
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
|Missing Funds investigation at Evangeline Paris...
|May 19
|ashamed
|2
|Crooked Sheriff or No ability
|May 16
|Michael D
|10
