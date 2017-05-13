Street Murals

Street Murals

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: Daily World

Street Murals The St. Landry Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Council paint street murals in downtown Opelousas. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2017/05/13/street-murals/101640450/ If you were looking for something to do on a Saturday you could have volunteered to dress up the downtown Opelousas streets with song titles as pictured with members of the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wanda Reed Fontenot 35 min Civp 1
Crooked Sheriff or No ability 5 hr deuces 9
Ville Platte fitness 21 hr coonie 23
Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ... Mon Badman666 7
The Pimp Marshall of Ville Platte Sun deuces 2
st landry ems vs; acaidian amb. (Dec '06) May 13 Sport 70
News Top: Ardoin, left and Nelson. Bottom: Arvie, le... May 13 BBW AQUARIUS 1
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC