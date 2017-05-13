Street Murals
Street Murals The St. Landry Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Council paint street murals in downtown Opelousas. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2017/05/13/street-murals/101640450/ If you were looking for something to do on a Saturday you could have volunteered to dress up the downtown Opelousas streets with song titles as pictured with members of the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Council.
