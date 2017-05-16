Step-N-Strut heads north in the fall

After a year's absence, the Step-N-Strut Trail Ride will return this fall to a new location. The event kicks off with a Friday night concert Nov. 3 at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville and continues Nov. 4-5 with outdoor events at the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe property in nearby Mansura.

