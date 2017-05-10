St. Landry Parish veteran funeral honor guarda

Now that a fund has been established, the St. Landry Parish Veteran Funeral Honor Guard needs donations to become a reality, said Lincoln "Link" Savoie, the project's coordinator. St. Landry Parish veteran funeral honor guard seeks support Now that a fund has been established, the St. Landry Parish Veteran Funeral Honor Guard needs donations to become a reality, said Lincoln "Link" Savoie, the project's coordinator.

