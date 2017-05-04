St. Landry Parish prepares for anticipated severe weather
With each inch of water rising from the ground, cars lined up to get sandbags in St. Landry Parish. For some residents it's the only source of stopping a flood waters "If it continues to rain, then it'll flood the streets and the ditches," resident Gladys Hayes said.
