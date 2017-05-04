St. Landry Parish prepares for antici...

St. Landry Parish prepares for anticipated severe weather

With each inch of water rising from the ground, cars lined up to get sandbags in St. Landry Parish. For some residents it's the only source of stopping a flood waters "If it continues to rain, then it'll flood the streets and the ditches," resident Gladys Hayes said.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Landry Parish was issued at May 04 at 12:25PM CDT

