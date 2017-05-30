St. Landry deputies seize pot, cash

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Team spent 18 months on an investigation that netted 10 pounds of marijuana and $4,000 cash. According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Team the Highway Interdiction Team K-9 unit, with assistance from the Opelousas Police Department, worked on the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.