St. Landry deputies seize pot, cash
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Team spent 18 months on an investigation that netted 10 pounds of marijuana and $4,000 cash. According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Team the Highway Interdiction Team K-9 unit, with assistance from the Opelousas Police Department, worked on the case.
