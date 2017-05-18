St. Landry Crime Stoppers needs to public's assistance in locating this stolen truck.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking the public's assistance in locating a stolen service truck from St. Landry Parish. The crew was working on the roadways in the Morrow, LA area, and parked the truck at the intersection of Lee Richard Loop and Hwy.
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|1 hr
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Feed Up
|9
|Missing Funds investigation at Evangeline Paris...
|17 hr
|ashamed
|2
|Crooked Sheriff or No ability
|May 16
|Michael D
|10
|Wanda Reed Fontenot
|May 16
|Michael
|2
|Ville Platte fitness
|May 15
|coonie
|23
|Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ...
|May 15
|Badman666
|7
