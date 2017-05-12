See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested May 11, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/05/12/see-who-arrested-opelousas/101590656/ Clayton Johnson, 700 block of Lewis Street, Eunice, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, special sex offender ID cards required Shai Kelly, 900 block of Sandoz Street, Opelousas, flight from an officer, operating vehicle while under suspension, domestic abuse aggravated assault, bench warrant Elmer Williams, 12800 block of Castle Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, DWI second offense, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, open container, operating vehicle while under suspension Preston Valin Jr., 100 block of Railroad Street, Port Barre, simple criminal damage, criminal trespass, special sex ... (more)

