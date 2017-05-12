See who was arrested in Opelousas
See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested May 11, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/05/12/see-who-arrested-opelousas/101590656/ Clayton Johnson, 700 block of Lewis Street, Eunice, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, special sex offender ID cards required Shai Kelly, 900 block of Sandoz Street, Opelousas, flight from an officer, operating vehicle while under suspension, domestic abuse aggravated assault, bench warrant Elmer Williams, 12800 block of Castle Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, DWI second offense, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, open container, operating vehicle while under suspension Preston Valin Jr., 100 block of Railroad Street, Port Barre, simple criminal damage, criminal trespass, special sex ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ...
|3 hr
|Badman666
|7
|Crooked Sheriff or No ability
|5 hr
|wow wow
|7
|The Pimp Marshall of Ville Platte
|Sun
|deuces
|2
|st landry ems vs; acaidian amb. (Dec '06)
|Sat
|Sport
|70
|Top: Ardoin, left and Nelson. Bottom: Arvie, le...
|Sat
|BBW AQUARIUS
|1
|Sheriff Soileau at the Bond Commission Meeting
|Fri
|Shawn
|1
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC