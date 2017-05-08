See who was arrested in Opelousas

The following people were arrested May 5-7, 2017:

Shermaine Glaude, 3900 block of Highway 357, Opelousas, reckless operation of vehicle, suspended license, resisting an officer, battery on a police officer, bench warrant, public intimidation, simple criminal damage to property

Cody Guillory, 600 block of Highway 3043, Opelousas, DWI first offense, careless operation of a motor vehicle, modification of exhaust system

