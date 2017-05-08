See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested May 5-7, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/05/08/see-who-arrested-opelousas/101425046/ Shermaine Glaude, 3900 block of Highway 357, Opelousas, reckless operation of vehicle, suspended license, resisting an officer, battery on a police officer, bench warrant, public intimidation, simple criminal damage to property Cody Guillory, 600 block of Highway 3043, Opelousas, DWI first offense, careless operation of a motor vehicle, modification of exhaust system Read or Share this story: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/05/08/see-who-arrested-opelousas/101425046/

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.