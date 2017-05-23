See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested May 19-22, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/05/23/see-who-arrested-opelousas/102048456/ Melvin Vaughn Jr., 400 block of Patin Street, Melville, home invasion, two counts of resisting an officer with force, simple criminal damage Tevin Ford, 600 block of Mabel Street, Bunkie, DWI first offense, careless operation of a motor vehicle, fenders and mud guards Tara Brasher, 100 block of Wisteria Drive, Lafayette, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions/drug proceeds Read or Share this story: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/05/23/see-who-arrested-opelousas/102048456/

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.