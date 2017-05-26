Remembering downtown's Elbow Room Your could place bets, too, at this favorite Opelousas watering hole. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/05/26/once-opelousass-elbow-room-drew-gamblers-families-scoutmasters-and-more/347742001/ I was walking to the courthouse in downtown Opelousas the other day, being very careful to obey our "Walk/Don't Walk" signs, when I passed that part of Court Street where a cocktail lounge known as the "Elbow Room" used to stand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.