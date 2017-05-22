Police: fifth teen arrested in vehicle burglaries
Youngsville Police arrested the fifth suspect Friday who is accused of running through a Youngsville subdivision, looking for unlocked cars to burgle. Darius Quintrel Boudreaux, 17, turned himself into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, Youngsville Chief Rickey Boudreaux said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|Mon
|YepItsMeButAnonym...
|3
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|Mon
|YepItsMeButAnonym...
|6
|Opelousas Mayor responds to recent audit report...
|Sun
|coast027
|1
|The future of Church Point
|May 19
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
|Missing Funds investigation at Evangeline Paris...
|May 19
|ashamed
|2
|Crooked Sheriff or No ability
|May 16
|Michael D
|10
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC