Police: fifth teen arrested in vehicle burglaries

17 hrs ago

Youngsville Police arrested the fifth suspect Friday who is accused of running through a Youngsville subdivision, looking for unlocked cars to burgle. Darius Quintrel Boudreaux, 17, turned himself into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, Youngsville Chief Rickey Boudreaux said.

