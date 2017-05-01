KSAX-TV / Creative Commons Attributio...

Due to the heavy rainfall experienced Sunday morning, and expected rainfall projected for Wednesday, May 3, the St. Landry Parish Government Yambilee Building sandbag site located at 1939 W. Landry St. in Opelousas will be open for residents needing sandbags. This is a fill your own site.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for St Landry Parish was issued at May 03 at 4:10AM CDT

