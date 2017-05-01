KSAX-TV / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Due to the heavy rainfall experienced Sunday morning, and expected rainfall projected for Wednesday, May 3, the St. Landry Parish Government Yambilee Building sandbag site located at 1939 W. Landry St. in Opelousas will be open for residents needing sandbags. This is a fill your own site.
