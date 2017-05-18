Opelousas police investigating fatal ...

Opelousas police investigating fatal overnight shooting, suspect in custody

Thursday

Public Information Officer Crystal Leblanc tells News 10 that the victim, identified as Mark Joubert, was shot multiple times and would later die from his injuries.

