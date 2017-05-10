Opelousas police arrest man for start...

Opelousas police arrest man for starting fire that destroyed Charcoal Lounge

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

An Opelousas man is behind bars on two counts of arson in connection with the fire at the Charcoal Lounge in Opelousas earlier this month. The fire happened back on May 3, 2017 , when a fire broke out in one of the apartments on the second floor of the lounge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chief of Police in Grand Coteau (Aug '06) Wed Class 54
The future of Church Point May 8 LamiBilat 7
Big Crystal May 7 Sally 10
lisa crane (May '15) May 6 Cow 2
Barry Bordelon thoughts? May 6 Tbh 2
mom and daughter always seen at walmart and mcd... May 3 countrygirl123 7
News 3 arrested after 2-year-old left in vehicle out... May 3 silver 1
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,922 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC