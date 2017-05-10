Opelousas police arrest man for starting fire that destroyed Charcoal Lounge
An Opelousas man is behind bars on two counts of arson in connection with the fire at the Charcoal Lounge in Opelousas earlier this month. The fire happened back on May 3, 2017 , when a fire broke out in one of the apartments on the second floor of the lounge.
