Opelousas man indicted in 2013 cold c...

Opelousas man indicted in 2013 cold case murder

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Diovanni LaFountain has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in the 2013 shooting death of Norris Truitt. In a statement, District Attorney Earl Taylor said Diovanni D. LaFountain, 24, was indicted Monday for the second-degree murder of Truitt on April 24, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need some information on Pb man, please! Mon YepItsMeButAnonym... 3
Need some information on Pb man, please! Mon YepItsMeButAnonym... 6
News Opelousas Mayor responds to recent audit report... May 21 coast027 1
The future of Church Point May 19 Feed Up 8
Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15) May 19 Feed Up 9
News Missing Funds investigation at Evangeline Paris... May 19 ashamed 2
Crooked Sheriff or No ability May 16 Michael D 10
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,632 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC