Opelousas man indicted in 2013 cold case murder
Diovanni LaFountain has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in the 2013 shooting death of Norris Truitt. In a statement, District Attorney Earl Taylor said Diovanni D. LaFountain, 24, was indicted Monday for the second-degree murder of Truitt on April 24, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|Mon
|YepItsMeButAnonym...
|3
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|Mon
|YepItsMeButAnonym...
|6
|Opelousas Mayor responds to recent audit report...
|May 21
|coast027
|1
|The future of Church Point
|May 19
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
|Missing Funds investigation at Evangeline Paris...
|May 19
|ashamed
|2
|Crooked Sheriff or No ability
|May 16
|Michael D
|10
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC