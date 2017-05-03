Opelousas firefighters battle blaze at Charcoal Lounge
Fire officials said they received a call around 1 o'clock this morning that the building was on fire. When they arrived four minutes later--fire officials said the building was completely consumed by flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mom and daughter always seen at walmart and mcd...
|13 hr
|countrygirl123
|7
|Big Crystal
|15 hr
|fb friend
|9
|3 arrested after 2-year-old left in vehicle out...
|Wed
|silver
|1
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Tue
|NastyGal
|34
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|May 1
|Jamie
|325
|The future of Church Point
|May 1
|LamiBilat
|1
|pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied
|Apr 29
|INFIDEL
|13
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC