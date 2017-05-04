Officials investigating fire that des...

Officials investigating fire that destroyed popular Opelousas nightclub

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

A string of caution tape and rubble is what you will find at what used to be the front doors of the Charcoal Lounge, a popular nightclub located in Opelousas, that went up in flames Wednesday morning. "He had a small crowd, people came by just to hang out for a few minutes and he closed the club at eleven thirty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The future of Church Point 3 hr LamiBilat 7
Big Crystal 20 hr Sally 10
lisa crane (May '15) Sat Cow 2
Barry Bordelon thoughts? Sat Tbh 2
mom and daughter always seen at walmart and mcd... May 3 countrygirl123 7
News 3 arrested after 2-year-old left in vehicle out... May 3 silver 1
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) May 2 NastyGal 34
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC