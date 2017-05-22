New principals picked in Jeff Davis Parish
Jennings High School, Lake Arthur Elementary School, Elton Elementary School and Fenton Elementary School will see new leadership as they welcome in new principals for the 2017-18 school year. The principals at Elton Elementary and Lake Arthur Elementary will retire at the end of the school year.
