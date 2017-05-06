Music & Market returns with August Heat
August Heat will set the dance floor on fire at Music & Market on Friday, May 12. The series spotlights some of Louisiana's best musical artists and popular fresh homegrown vegetables for purchase directly from local farmers. Music & Market returns with August Heat August Heat will set the dance floor on fire at Music & Market on Friday, May 12. The series spotlights some of Louisiana's best musical artists and popular fresh homegrown vegetables for purchase directly from local farmers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief of Police in Grand Coteau (Aug '06)
|3 hr
|Class
|54
|The future of Church Point
|May 8
|LamiBilat
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|10
|lisa crane (May '15)
|May 6
|Cow
|2
|Barry Bordelon thoughts?
|May 6
|Tbh
|2
|mom and daughter always seen at walmart and mcd...
|May 3
|countrygirl123
|7
|3 arrested after 2-year-old left in vehicle out...
|May 3
|silver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC