August Heat will set the dance floor on fire at Music & Market on Friday, May 12. The series spotlights some of Louisiana's best musical artists and popular fresh homegrown vegetables for purchase directly from local farmers. Music & Market returns with August Heat August Heat will set the dance floor on fire at Music & Market on Friday, May 12. The series spotlights some of Louisiana's best musical artists and popular fresh homegrown vegetables for purchase directly from local farmers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.