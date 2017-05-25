Memorial Day Ceremony St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial
The St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial will have a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29th at 10am. The Memorial is located at 5348 Veterans Memorial Highway just south of Harry Guilbeau Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|Wed
|No1spechul
|4
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|May 22
|YepItsMeButAnonym...
|6
|Opelousas Mayor responds to recent audit report...
|May 21
|coast027
|1
|The future of Church Point
|May 19
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
|Missing Funds investigation at Evangeline Paris...
|May 19
|ashamed
|2
|Crooked Sheriff or No ability
|May 16
|Michael D
|10
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC