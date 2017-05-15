Hospice tickets on sale now
Each ticket costs $20. Prizes include a 2017 Kia Niro, a 2017 KZ Connect Lite Travel Trailer, or a 5-day Cruise for two on the Carnival Elation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Funds investigation at Evangeline Paris...
|7 hr
|shawn
|1
|Crooked Sheriff or No ability
|10 hr
|Michael D
|10
|Wanda Reed Fontenot
|10 hr
|Michael
|2
|Ville Platte fitness
|Mon
|coonie
|23
|Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ...
|Mon
|Badman666
|7
|The Pimp Marshall of Ville Platte
|May 14
|deuces
|2
|st landry ems vs; acaidian amb. (Dec '06)
|May 13
|Sport
|70
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC