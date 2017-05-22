DA: Opelousas man indicted for 2013 murder
A St. Landry Parish Grand Jury indicted Diovanni D. Lafountain, 24, on Monday. He's charged with second degree murder in the April 2013 slaying of Truit, according to Earl Taylor, St. Landry District Attorney.
